The FBI is helping in the manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting and killing five people -- including a child -- at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors, officials said.

"We consider him armed and dangerous," said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith. "He's out there, and he's a threat to the community."

CNN's Rosa Flores, Andy Rose, Keith Allen, Raja Razek and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags