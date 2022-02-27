He just won a $10 million lottery for the second time By Emmy Abbassi, CNN Feb 27, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For Juan Hernandez, it wasn't just beginner's luck...The man from Uniondale, New York, recently won a $10 million lottery prize, three years after winning another prize for the same amount.In fact, Hernandez told New York Lottery officials on Tuesday that he's "still trying to spend the $10 million" he won in 2019. The first time Hernandez won, he was playing a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. This time, he won on a Deluxe scratch-off.He opted to collect his latest prize in a single lump sum payment of $6,510,000. The odds of winning the top prize on Deluxe is 1 in 3,521,600, according to the New York Lottery. Of course, the odds of winning the lottery twice is exponentially higher.But it's not as uncommon as you might think. Last October, a Maryland man won a $2 million lottery for the second time. And in August, a South Carolina man won a $3 million lottery just 11 days after winning $40,000.It's unclear if Hernandez will continue playing the lottery, but the third time's a charm.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +67 PHOTOS: Atlanta United wins opener over Sporting Kansas City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries Lottery Juan Hernandez Odds Economics Sport New York Prize Cable News Network Official More News News New York indoor school mask mandate to be lifted this week By Emma Tucker, Pooja Agrawal and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Pets Abandoned Ducks Stalks New Family Until They Take Him Home | The Dodo 4 hrs ago 0 News Vice President Harris interviewed Supreme Court finalists, according to White House official By Jasmine Wright and Edward-Isaac Dovere CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 +46 Features featured Fastest-growing counties in Georgia Stacker 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Albany State's Jordan Simpson, Malik Parker earn All-SIAC honors New York indoor school mask mandate to be lifted this week BYRON YORK: The White House remains quiet on southern border MICHAEL REAGAN: Biden's weakness opens door for Ukraine invasion » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Muscogee County deputy clerk convicted in multimillion-dollar fraudFreedom to Farm Act passes Georgia House committeeCoaches recognize the best in Region 1-A basketballShirley Sherrod offers condolences to Iron City farmerAlbany police urge residents to take steps to avoid being theft victimsDr. Robert Alan "Bob" ParrishJanet Kathleen HeidtIrene Sharman HeidtGeorgia food truck owners worry about high cost of fees and permitsAlbany schools dominate All-Region 1-AAAA basketball awards Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Westover vs. Island Boys Basketball, State PlayoffsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 25-27PHOTOS: Luella at Westover Boys Basketball, Class AAAA Second RoundCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from this past week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Pickens Girls Basketball, Class AAAA Second RoundBest East Coast small towns to live inPHOTOS: Lee County Basketball, First Round of State PlayoffsPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor in Region 1-A basketball finals10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 1410 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27 Newspaper Ads
