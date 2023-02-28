'He shot me!' fatally wounded 9-year-old in Orlando shooting cried as she ran to mother, affidavit says

Sheriff's investigators have said the suspected shooter, Keith Moses, is accused of killing a woman on the morning of February 22 -- which brought news crews to the scene.

 Orange County Sheriff's Office/AP

A 9-year-old girl, who was fatally wounded when a gunman broke into her family's Florida home after shooting a woman nearby hours earlier, told her mother, "He shot me!" as she ran for help, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

Sheriff's investigators have said the suspected shooter, Keith Moses, is accused of killing a woman on the morning of February 22 -- which brought news crews to the scene. Hours later in the neighborhood just west of Orlando, a gunman shot T'Yonna Major and her mother, then went outside and fatally shot a reporter and wounded another journalist, according to affidavit for the arrest warrant.

Recommended for you

CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan, Michelle Watson, Ray Sanchez, Melissa Alonso and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

Tags