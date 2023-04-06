A Florida man was freed from prison in 2021 after serving three decades for a murder he says he didn't commit. But the conviction was reinstated in 2022, and now a judge has ruled he has to return to prison this month.

US District Judge Roy Dalton ruled this week that Crosley Green must turn himself in to the authorities by April 17 to continue serving life in prison.

Recommended for you

Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags