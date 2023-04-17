He was free for 2 years. Now Crosley Green is returning to prison for a crime he says he didn't commit

Crosley Green served three decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn't commit.

A Florida man who served three decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn't commit must return to prison Monday after spending the past two years building a life outside prison walls.

Since his conditional release in 2021 amid appeals, Crosley Green, 65, has held a job at a machine grafting facility, attended church and spent time with his grandchildren. He even fell in love.

