Damages caused by the logging industry along the Georgia Atlantic Coast have started to heal thanks to improvements that allow water to flow naturally.

BRUNSWICK — On the southern end of the Georgia coast, old scars left in the marshes by the logging industry are starting to heal, thanks to new federal funds. Officials announced the completion of the first stage of the project Friday.

Back in the 1930s, logging companies and the Army Corps of Engineers made straight cuts through the tidal salt marshes to make it easier to transport timber from Georgia’s rich forests via the rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway.

