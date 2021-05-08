ALBANY -- Southwest Public Health District 8-2 has announced that individuals can now have their choice of vaccines available through county health departments in the 14-county district.
In keeping with the April 24 decision by the CDC and FDA, Southwest Public Health lifted the temporary pause it placed on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Currently, health departments across the district are administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and individuals can choose whichever they prefer. Moderna requires two shots, about a month apart, and Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine.
“Initially, the Moderna supply was much more plentiful, and we tried to reserve the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for off-site vaccinations at schools and large businesses, and for the homebound,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the district's health director, said. “We’re pleased to say that our inventory now allows us to give individuals a choice between the two.”
To make an online appointment for a COVID vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. Appointments also can be made by calling local health departments or the appointment call center at (229) 352-6567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.