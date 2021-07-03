ALBANY -- Southwest Health District 8-2 has announced the relocation of a COVID-19 testing site operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health.
The new location is the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey Boulevard in Albany. Testing is available in Albany on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is no longer available at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds site.
Testing is also available at the following locations:
Colquitt County – Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thomas County – Mondays, 9 a.m.-noon
Decatur County – Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon
COVID-19 testing is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence. Though it could make your testing site visit quicker, registration isn’t required but can be completed online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
