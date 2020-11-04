ALBANY – Officials with the Southwest Health District are encouraging residents to get flu vaccines now, before the start of the holiday season,
“It takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to provide a degree of protection after it has been administered,” Southwest Health District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said in a news release. “If you get the vaccine now, antibodies should be present by Thanksgiving.”
Officials say local health departments now have plenty of the vaccine on hand.
“Your county health department currently has flu vaccine on hand,” Danny Stephens, the health district's director of nursing and clinical services, said. “Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, we recommend calling your health department ahead to schedule an appointment.
Many health departments, but not all, have high-dose flu vaccine for seniors available, Stephens said.
“If you are 65 and older, check with your health department to see if they have it,” he added. “If not, a regular strength flu shot is far better than none at all.”
County health departments will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
The flu vaccine is the best defense against the flu, Ruis pointed out. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year, according to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ruis noted that influenza can be a serious disease that leads to hospitalization and sometimes death. Regardless of race, age, gender or ethnicity, anyone can get sick from the flu.
Those especially at risk are adults 65 years of age and older, adults living in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, children younger than age 5, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or other long-term medical conditions.
Preventative actions such as simply washing hands and covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing can guard against the flu. It is a myth that a person can get the flu from the flu shot, added Ruis.
For more information about preventing flu, contact a county health department or visit http://dph.georgia.gov/influenza-what-you-need-know.
