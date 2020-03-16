Health officials expect an increase in Covid-19 cases as testing ramps up

ALBANY -- Area health officials expect the number of COVID-19 tests -- and the number of cases -- to increase in coming days as they described the transmission rate as “significant” in Dougherty County.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has established a drive-through testing site as 58 patients with symptoms of the disease are hospitalized and awaiting test results and another 31 are at home.
As of Monday afternoon, there were five patients in the hospital who had tested positive and an additional three who were in their homes.
Those statistics were among the information shared during a Monday news conference held at the Government Center with officials from Phoebe and government agencies.
“We have over the last few days noted there is significant transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” Dr. Steve Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer, said.
In some cases, it is taking four or five days to receive test results from the samples, he said. The hospital has collected a total of some 99 samples, and the hospital was expecting to receive a number of results back as early as Monday afternoon.
“I fully anticipate the number of COVID-19 cases will rise at this point,” Kitchen said. “What we have done is to make sure we are cohorting these patients in specific areas.”
The hospital has instituted a hotline staffed by nurses who can evaluate those who have symptoms of the disease to determine whether they need to seek medical attention or be tested for the disease. The hotline number is (229) 312-1919.
The most common symptoms are fever, coughing and difficulty in breathing. Those who have difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical care, according to officials. Those symptoms are the same as other illnesses, including influenza and other upper respiratory diseases.
So far people have done a good job in educating themselves and seem comfortable with the process, said Dr. James Black, medical director for Phoebe’s Emergency Department.
“A lot of people are self-evaluating at home,” he said. “We have had a lot of phone calls. They’re not panicking. I’m pleased that people are self-educating.”
The number of people presenting at the emergency room has been steady, "but it hasn’t been overwhelming,” Black said.
The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency has opened its emergency operations center, but it will not be heavily staffed, as it would be in the case of storm recovery, to limit the chance of transmission. Part of the rationale for opening the center is to prevent calls about COVID-19 from overwhelming the 911 system, which is designed to handle emergency situations only.
Personnel there can answer questions and refer callers to other sources of information. The number for the center, open currently from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, is (229) 302-1900.
“We are seeing more cases, due in part because we are testing more people,” said Southwest District Health Director Charles Ruis. “Just as we had predicted, as we test more people we are going to see more cases.”
In addition to confirming the virus in patients, testing will allow health officials to trace contacts between those who test positive and other people with whom they may have been in contact, he said.
