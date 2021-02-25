ALBANY --The Dougherty County Public Health office, working in coordination with area ministers, will reach out to underserved members of the community on Saturday with a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dougherty County Health Department, 1710 S. Slappey Boulevard. The clinic is open to residents from throughout Georgia, but pre-registration is required.
The state Department of Public Health has made reaching vulnerable and underserved populations a priority, and the Saturday event is part of the local effort. Health officials reached out to the Albany Coalition of Churches to spread the message.
“That is our goal,” Jacqueline Jenkins, director of epidemiology and prevention at Albany-based Southwest Health District 8-2, said. “That’s why we partnered with black churches through the coalition so they can have conversations with their congregations and tell them about the vaccine."
Of the more than 250 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Dougherty County through the pandemic that hit in March 2020, 82% were 65 or older. The black community also has been severely impacted, with 74% of deaths among that population.
Under the current A1-plus phase of vaccinations in the state, those who qualify include individuals 65 and older and their caregivers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and first responders.
“We have shared information about the safety of the vaccine and looking at how hard-hit the black community has been when you look at hospitalizations and deaths,” Jenkins said. “The vaccine is our best shot at ending the pandemic.”
The impact of the novel coronavirus has been on the decline in recent weeks. After a surge in new cases that came after the holiday season and brought the number hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities above 100, on Thursday there were 40 hospitalized in Albany and 11 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Through Tuesday, the Public Health office had vaccinated 4,937 people in Dougherty County and a total of 31,331 in the 14 counties it serves.
Phoebe, Albany Area Primary Health Care and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, which opened a clinic in Albany this week, also are administering vaccines.
The Dougherty County Public Health office is prepared to vaccinate up to 500 on Saturday. In addition, individuals who receive shots will be scheduled to get the second dose of the vaccine on March 27.
All health departments in the 14 counties served by the health district give COVID-19 shots from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, Dougherty County's health department offers vaccines from 9 a.m-1 p.m. on Saturdays, and some of the other offices also have Saturday hours.
The 20 churches that participate in the coalition tied their educational efforts on the vaccine to Black History Month.
“If we are going to defeat this virus, we need all hands on deck,” Carl H. White Jr., senior pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, said. “This virus has devastated our community, but recovery is possible, and it starts with us working together to fight for the health of our region.”
To make an appointment for Saturday, call (229) 352-6567. Vaccine recipients will be required to wear a mask, provide valid identification and to wear clothing that allows easy access to an arm. All individuals will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and will remain in an observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
