ALBANY — If you bring it, it’s not a sure thing they will come, at least when the item being brought is the COVID vaccine, it seems.
“On an average event, we’re having 25 to 50 per event,” Will Peterson, vice president of operations at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said. “We’d like to be averaging at least 200 per event.”
The Phoebe Foundation purchased two mobile units, at a cost of about $1 million, to use as mobile vaccine centers, and later they will be used for providing rural health care. Phoebe also invested in an expensive super-cold storage system needed to keep the vaccines fresh.
The Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) also has a mobile unit traveling the area, and Albany Area Primary Health Care has been conducting pop-up vaccination clinics.
All are frustrated that the response to vaccination has been lagging since the initial rush to get shots when they first became available.
In Dougherty County, about 33 percent of residents have received both doses of the vaccine, while 37 percent have received at least one.
For Lee County, the numbers were 38.62 percent having both shots and 42.64 who have received at least one dose.
“It brings about a level of frustration,” Peterson said of the low number of southwest Georgians who are taking advantage of the free vaccines. “We’re starting to see an (increase) of positive cases of COVID.”
Phoebe’s vans have been as far west as Fort Gaines on the Alabama border and as far north as Macon County.
On Saturday Phoebe was in Sumter County.
The lack of enthusiasm — or “vaccine hesitancy” — comes as some states are experiencing a spike with the emergence of the delta COVID variant, with Florida, Missouri and Texas particularly hard-hit. Those states have some of the lowest vaccine rates in the nation
“It doesn’t deter us,” Peterson said. “I think we have 15 or 20 events scheduled in August. There’s not a dirt road we won’t bring the vaccine down. There’s not a driveway we won’t drive up to.
“We’ve got the vaccines. We’ve got the vans to bring it to them.”
In some cases, the vaccines are approaching their expiration dates. When a batch gets about 30 days out from the expiration date, Phoebe reaches out to the state and health departments to find out where the supplies are needed before they become no longer usable.
The most reliable ally seen through the effort have been ministers. Many of the vaccine events have been at churches, and health officials depend on preachers to present factual information from their pulpits.
“Ninety percent of our events have been at churches,” Peterson said.
Phoebe has given 58,000 vaccinations through its clinics and the mobile units.
