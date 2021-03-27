Health officials looking to jab more arms with vaccine expansion in the state

ALBANY -- This week brought a triple dose of good news on the COVID-19 front with falling numbers of infection rates and sick people in hospitals and expansion of vaccines to all adults.
The number of deaths from the disease have remained unchanged for two weeks, with the total for Dougherty County remaining at 277.
As of Friday, there were 28 patients in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities, 25 in Albany and three in Americus, Dr. James Black, the emergency medical director at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said.
“There’s lots of good news, good numbers to report,” Dr. Charles Ruis, medical director for Southwest Health District 8-2, said during a Friday news conference with medical and elected leaders.
Over the latest 14-day monitoring period, there were 67 new cases in the county per 100,000 in population.
“It was 10 times that number,” a few weeks ago, Ruis said. “I do agree with Dr. Black that (precautions) are still necessary because you’ve got people still getting sick and being hospitalized and, unfortunately, dying.”
So far, the health department in Albany has administered about 7,5000 vaccinations to Dougherty County residents. The health district has given 48,000 shots in the 14 counties it serves.
This week Gov. Brain Kemp opened up vaccinations to all adults 16 and older, expanding the range of those who can receive shots from the previous threshold of 55 and older.
“Until the end of this pandemic, it’s going to be important we make wise choices” Ruis said. “That includes staying home when you’re symptomatic and getting a test.”
Phoebe, which also is administering the vaccine, has seen a “modest increase” in calls from individuals looking to make appointments for vaccination, Black said.
The governor also helped the Albany hospital unveil two new mobile health units with which Phoebe plans to provide vaccines and other health care to residents in outlying counties, he said.
Until a large percentage of the public is vaccinated, Black recommended that people continue to follow guidelines about face masks, social distancing and hygiene, even those who have received shots.
“Just because you’re wearing your seat belt in your car doesn’t mean you don’t follow the traffic laws,” he said.
As of Friday morning, Phoebe had administered more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine and will give second doses to those who got an initial shot at the Georgia Emergency and Homeland Security Agency site that was closed last week.
Nationally, as of Wednesday, more than 26 million U.S. residents had received at least one dose, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said Friday. But while encouraged by the expansion of those to whom shots are available, he noted that the state lags behind most of the rest of the country.
“Georgia is 48th out of 50 states, with only Texas and Utah having a lower percentage of (residents) being vaccinated,” he said. “As of March 22, less than 70 percent of the doses allocated to Georgia had been administered.
“It is now everyone’s turn to inoculate themselves to protect themselves, their relatives and their community. I would encourage those who have reservations about the vaccine to talk to their health care provider.”
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said the health system is hoping to get more people to start calling for appointments to take advantage of the expanded availability of shots. For the most recent vaccination information visit www.phoebehealth.com. Scheduling for a COVID-19 vaccination is available at (229) 312-1919.
To schedule an appointment through the Southwest Health District, call (229) 352-6575 or the Dougherty County Health Department at (229) 638-6424.
“We have plenty of vaccine supply and available appointments, and we want to get more shots in arms,” Steiner said in a Friday news release. “In addition to our main vaccination sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, we’re also offering vaccines to patients at most of our primary care clinics throughout southwest Georgia and to patients at the Phoebe Cancer Center when they come in for treatments or checkups.
“We are working diligently to make sure every southwest Georgian has access to a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we want everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
