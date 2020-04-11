Editor's Note: Final in a series of articles based on a conversation with Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner about the coronavirus.
ALBANY -- Scott Steiner hasn't focused on the issue yet, but it's always there, tugging at him, demanding his attention. He has been, after all, pretty busy trying to guide Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and its 4,500 employees through the coronavirus crisis that has devastated his community.
But the issue remains.
"We were having a great year, actually," Steiner said during an extended conversation earmarked by the Phoebe Putney Health System CEO's vow to remain transparent. "But the fact is, now we're upside down. We're losing a million dollars a day. And I know we can't make that our priority at this time, but at some point, as CEO, I have to start thinking about what's on the other side."
With non-emergency procedures at Phoebe having been canceled to free up space at the hospital for coronavirus patients, the hospital's economic engine has ground almost to a halt. Last Thursday, on a day when the hospital would typically have been the site of dozens of surgeries, Steiner said there were two.
And yet, as workers in other professions that have remained active, notably the nation's postal workers, talk of hazard pay, the Phoebe staff has soldiered on, battling a virus that's already claimed 69 lives and stretched Phoebe's capability of managing the caseload almost to the breaking point.
"Our teams are weary, but they're resolved," Steiner said. "As I've visited the halls, talked with our personnel, thanked them for their work, I'm amazed at the buy-in of the 'Phoebe Family' concept. Yes, we had one person who very publicly quit on Facebook, but I think even she's rethinking that now. I get it, though. I know how hard this is on our employees and their families.
"We just do everything we can to support them. We feed them a lot, give them free tea and coffee. And we try to get them as much time off as we can. It makes me appreciate these professionals even more when I talk to them, and I hear things like one nurse who said, 'I was built for this.'"
The community has also played a key role in Phoebe's resilience in the face of the deadly virus, Steiner said.
"While we celebrate our hospital family, we're not blind to the fact that it isn't just the hospital going through this," he said. "This community is scared: They've got jobs, mortgages, businesses on the line. They're working from home while trying to take care of their kids, and the kids get no prom, no school, none of the normal activities that they've been looking forward to.
"But this community has supported us. We've had tons of food delivered, emails and texts of support by the hundreds. That's what fuels our tank, that beauty of humanity. We know we're in this with them, and that they are with us. That tells us one important thing: We're where we're supposed to be."
Still, Steiner is chief executive officer of the health system, and that means he's responsible for the system's continued financial well-being.
"We have 4,500 employees, and in all honesty, we could survive with less," he said. "But we can't make that our priority right now. We just can't. We're not ready to talk about that, but I have to think about it. At some point, it could weaken our asset. And we have to think of the long-term. This hospital has been a vital part of this community for a long time, and it must continue to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.