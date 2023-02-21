heart disease uga.png

A new study shows that while overall cardiovascular deaths are decreasing, certain groups of people remain at higher risk of dying from heart disease.

 Illustration by Lisa Robbins/UGA

ATHENS – Fewer people are dying from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., according to new research from the University of Georgia. But rural counties and those with a higher percentage of black residents consistently experienced higher rates of cardiovascular disease than urban and more predominantly white counties.

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study showed that deaths from heart disease consistently declined at the county level from 2009 to 2018.

Tags

More News