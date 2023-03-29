Grief-stricken Nashville residents will unite at a vigil Wednesday evening to mourn three children and three adults killed at a private Christian school by a mass shooter who police say had been under care for an emotional disorder and legally bought seven guns in the past three years.

The deadly rampage Monday morning at The Covenant School lasted 14 minutes. The assailant killed three 9-year-olds -- including the Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor's daughter -- as well as a custodian, a substitute teacher and the head of the school. The killer targeted the school, but it's believed the victims were fired upon at random, police said.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Amara Walker, Tina Burnside, Amanda Jackson, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch and Michelle Krupa contributed to this report.

