Heat suspected in two Albany deaths, higher temperatures predicted later this week

ALBANY — The extreme heat in the region isn’t just uncomfortable, it is potentially deadly. Dougherty County’s coroner said the searing heat is a suspected cause or contributing factor in two deaths this week.
And the bottom line is, it could get worse.
On June 12, the partially decomposed body of an Albany man was found in an old school trailer building at the ball field at 1001 W. Highland Ave., Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
The 63-year-old male, identified as David Lamar Mack, had other health issues, but the heat may have contributed to his death, the coroner said.
“He was in one of the abandoned trailers,” Fowler said.
And on Friday, a man was found dead in a parking lot at the Albany Mall in a car with the windows up.
“I can’t say it wasn’t (a factor),” Fowler said of the Friday death. “That was in a parking lot behind Belk’s. It’s probably going to be both of these were related to heat.”
When The Herald made a call to Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen at about noon on Saturday, he made a call to his shift supervisor to check on the situation.
“We’ve got a crew that’s currently on a heat-related call in the southside,” he said. “Yesterday they were out on a call (fatality) out near the mall.
“Then we’ve got a crew down at the Dougherty County Juneteenth celebration. They’re standing by.”
The forecasted high for Saturday was as much as 101 degrees for the city, with a heat index that could hit 110 degrees in some locations. But the heat wave could get worse in coming days, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Tallahassee.
After three days of weather predicted to drop below the 100-degree mark, with highs of 94 predicted for Sunday and Monday and 99 for Tuesday, highs of near 104 degrees on Wednesday and near 105 degrees on Thursday are projected, according to current conditions.
Next Friday’s projection is for possible thunderstorms and a high of near 102 degrees.
