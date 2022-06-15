Heat wave brings dangerous conditions to Albany area

ALBANY – The dog days of summer are here, even if it isn’t officially summer yet, with high temperatures and humidity creating dangerous conditions as the heat index sizzles.
The heat wave is expected to last into the weekend, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee said in a Wednesday advisory.
“Temperatures in the upper 90s (with isolated locations potentially hitting 100) combined with muggy conditions will lead to widespread heat indices around 110°F across the area,” the agency said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the city of Albany and the Dougherty County Health Department had no plans to open cooling stations in the city.
“I don’t know if that will change,” Krista Monk, public information officer for the city of Albany, said. “If it does, that will probably be the health department or EMA (Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency).”
As usual, the best advice for dealing with the heat is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. Other tips include wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and making use of fans to help cool off through evaporation.
The Sowega Council on Aging has an annual program for providing window air conditioners to needy residents, but at the moment that fund is tapped out, agency Executive Director Izzie Sadler said.
“We always do have a summer campaign going on so we can buy window units,” she said. “We usually end up getting enough money for 15 to 20 units.
“This year (however) we put a lot of money and fundraising and grants into ramps. This year we did a lot of ramps.”
Individuals can contribute to the fund to keep seniors cool at sowegacoa.org by making a donation and designating the money for air conditioning or “AC” on the form, or by mail at Post Office Box 88, Albany, Ga. 31702.
Recipients for air conditioners must meet income guidelines, and the small units are helpful for them to put in the room where senior citizens spend the most time or the bedroom, Sadler said.
“We give the same advice: Seniors need to stay out of the heat during the worst part of the day and do outdoor activities in the morning,” she said.
Seniors who have medical conditions or are taking medications should check with a doctor to determine whether those could affect the ability to deal with hot weather, she said. For those whose homes lack adequate cooling, finding a place to spend the hot part of the day is another alternative.
“Your local mall is a great thing,” Sadler said. “I know they have senior mall walks that they do so people can exercise indoors. If people are members of the YMCA or whatever, they can go there to get out of the heat.”
