ATLANTA – Controversial legislation that would allow heavier trucks on Georgia’s state and local highways has narrowly cleared the Georgia House of Representatives.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 189 by a margin of 93-81. It takes at least 91 votes in the 180-member House to pass a bill.

