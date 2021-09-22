Heavy police presence at Florida school board meeting where mask wearers separated from those without masks By Nick Valencia, CNN Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dozens of police officers were standing by as the Palm Beach County School Board held a meeting Wednesday evening with masked and unmasked spectators watching from separate rooms.A crowd of about 40 people sat in the masked section of the meeting, while people who wanted to go without a face covering were in a room across the parking lot.The school system is one of several in the state that has a mask mandate, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has said face covering decisions should be left up to parents.One person arrived with their young daughter wearing a mask that said, "This is a control device." One person said he was being denied entry into the meeting because of his signage. He was wearing a "defund the school board" sign around his neck. He said he was told signage was not allowed inside.Early speakers, most of whom who wore masks, sharply criticized the board for the mandate.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +10 Happy birthday Tom Felton! But what is Draco Malfoy and the rest of the Harry Potter cast up to now? Happy birthday Tom Felton! Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Education Education Administration Florida Law Enforcement North America Policing And Police Forces School Boards Southeastern United States The Americas United States Ron Desantis Politics Technical Terms Company Mask Signage State Spectator Mandate Wearer More News News San Jose State University agrees to pay $1.6M to students who alleged sexual assault by trainer, Justice Department says By Jason Hanna and Stella Chan, CNN 47 min ago 0 News Authorities identify woman believed to be victim of Samuel Little, America's most prolific serial killer By Rebekah Riess and Christina Maxouris, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Heavy police presence at Florida school board meeting where mask wearers separated from those without masks By Nick Valencia, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Native American tribes sue Wisconsin to stop planned gray wolf hunt By Leah Asmelash, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Melvin Van Peebles, trailblazing director and Black cinema champion, has died FDA authorizes booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and older San Jose State University agrees to pay $1.6M to students who alleged sexual assault by trainer, Justice Department says Authorities identify woman believed to be victim of Samuel Little, America's most prolific serial killer » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBetty Carol Rainey5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyoneGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joins 23 state AGs, threatening legal action over Biden COVID mandatesPhyllis Whitley-Banks leaving city of Albany staffProposed Nottingham Way car wash draws questions from Albany commissionersFBI spends hours searching family home of Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie as he remains missing'Funeral home' ad spreads message for the unvaccinatedHuman remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI saysAlbany Police Department to initiate voucher program to help drivers fix defective carsAlbany has highest concentrated poverty rate in Georgia Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Northeast Macon FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Valdosta State footballPHOTOS: Westover football team defeats Early CountyPHOTOS: The five players who integrated the University of Georgia's football team in 1971Most popular baby names in the last 100 yearsPHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday - Plant Initiative Adoption DayPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Savannah State VolleyballPHOTOS: Albany State University soccer vs. Valdosta State UniversityFood history from the year you were born Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.