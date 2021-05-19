ALBANY -- Helping Hands Ending Hunger completed its 12th -- and final for this school year -- food drive Tuesday for families of students in the Dougherty County School System and for DCSS employees.
More than 5,200 families were served.
Flint Equipment Co. sponsored the organization's April food drive, and the Darsey Family Foundation sponsored the May drive. Although Tuesday’s drive was the last for this school year, other businesses have committed to funding food giveaways beginning next school year, including Albany Bank & Trust (AB&T), Fisher Crum Foundation, Flint Equipment and SafeAire Heating and Cooling.
