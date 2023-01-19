ALBANY — Even before the announcement was made official, word was out on the street that Helping Mamas is coming to Albany to help struggling mothers provide diapers and wipes for their babies.
“My sister works in (social) service and she told me about it, and I saw it on Facebook,” Kennedy Jenkins, who was walking to her car at the Albany Area YMCA with a bag filled with diapers and other supplies just as a Thursday news conference wrapped up.
Jenkins, who was rushing to get to a class, said the assistance would mean “a lot” and that she would be able to buy gas with the money she saved.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
A few minutes earlier, Jamie Lackey, founder and CEO of the Atlanta-based Helping Mamas, had joined U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, for a news conference about the initiative.
Two other mothers had heard that the organization would be at that location and also had been served prior to the news conference.
“This is an extraordinary day for Albany,” said Ossoff, who helped secure funding to expand Helping Mamas’ services to southwest Georgia. “Maybe because I have a 13-month-old at home, helping moms and babies … there’s no greater purpose. That’s why I’m thrilled to be here.
“This will mean access to diapers, access to wipes for folks who need them, who are struggling with costs.”
Not much in Washington, D.C., gets done on a bipartisan basis these days, but the state’s senior senator said this initiative was an exception.
“This is a historic expansion of service for moms and babies,” he said. “I was able to build bipartisan support among Republicans and Democrats for this program. Republicans and Democrats alike overwhelmingly supported (this) so that families have these services here in Albany, Georgia.”
Representatives from a number of local service agencies, including United Way of Southwest Georgia, the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and others were on hand for the announcement.
Local organizations will play a key role in helping the effort by holding drives for supplies as well as distribution, Lackey said.
Helping Mamas also will have a physical location in Albany in the future, she said during an interview following the news conference.