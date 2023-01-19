ALBANY — Even before the announcement was made official, word was out on the street that Helping Mamas is coming to Albany to help struggling mothers provide diapers and wipes for their babies.

“My sister works in (social) service and she told me about it, and I saw it on Facebook,” Kennedy Jenkins, who was walking to her car at the Albany Area YMCA with a bag filled with diapers and other supplies just as a Thursday news conference wrapped up.

Recommended for you

Tags