ALBANY -- The June 9 ballot has few local competitive races for the statewide primary for Dougherty County residents, but there are two that include the entire county and one state House race.
To vote in those primary races -- Dougherty County sheriff, Georgia House District District 153 -- voters must choose a Democratic ballot for the primary election.
There is one week of early voting remaining, and voters can request an absentee mail-in ballot, which must be received by election day to be counted, through Friday. A drop-off box for absentee ballots also is available at the downtown Government Center.
In the House District 153 race, Democratic incumbent CaMia Hopkins is being challenged by former Albany City Commission member and 2019 mayoral candidate Henry Mathis.
Hopson, of Albany, is seeking a second term. She ran unsuccessfully for Albany City Commission in 2018 and won her first term to the House later in the same year.
Hopson is a member of the Special Rules, Defense & Veterans Affairs and Consumer Affairs committees.
“I’m running because there’s still plenty of work to do,” she said. “I want to make sure we get what we need here in southwest Georgia.”
During the COVID-19 crisis, the state provided much-needed resources for an area that was one of Georgia’s biggest hot spots for the disease, Hopson said.
The state has provided assistance to Dougherty County and the region in a number of ways. The Georgia National Guard helped the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Homeland Security construct a temporary COVID-19 unit at the former Palmyra Hospital site, disinfected nursing homes and provided testing at a site behind the Albany Civic Center. It also sent doctors, nurses and other health care providers to assist Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“It’s been refreshing to know the state has been able to provide so many supplies and resources to handle what we’re going through right now,” Hopson said. “I just continue to pray for those, whether they’ve lost someone or are going through COVID-19.”
Hopson said she is hopefully optimistic about businesses re-opening now, as long as they follow the proper guidelines.
When lawmakers return to Atlanta in June to wrap up the legislative session interrupted by the coronavirus, the budget will be the No. 1 issue.
The closing of businesses and restrictions placed on restaurants, which for weeks were allowed only to serve at curbside or drive-through, put a huge dent in state revenues. Gov. Brian Kemp has called for a 14% cut to state spending that will affect agencies and state funding for local school systems.
“We know there will be significant cuts,” Hopson said. “We need to look at everything involved and look at what’s best for the entire state. “One of the big things is trying to ensure our school system, our health care (are funded), that we have for our service agencies throughout our various communities."
Hopson said her experience in her first two years will be a benefit to the residents of the district.
“I’ve learned about how the legislature works, in terms of the rules,” she said. “I’ve gained insight on how the different committees work.”
For Mathis, economic development is the top issue for Dougherty County. The county needs more jobs both for those who are unemployed now and for the young people who will need them in the future, he said.
To do that, Mathis said, it will take someone who can work with both Democrats and Republicans.
“I’ve had a number of (people) asking the questions -- the governor is putting jobs in Thomasville and Tifton and Moultrie and Bainbridge, but nothing in Albany,” he said. “I know I can work across party lines. We need someone who can work across party lines and someone who can represent the district. Definitely I would be an advocate for jobs and economic development.”
When budget cuts come, he said it is important to protect senior citizens, health care, transportation, education and mental health.
“I would be an advocate for law enforcement,” Mathis said. “Those are some of the things the people of District 153 have talked to me about. They are very real concerns. I would be one at the table making sure our health, education and public welfare are protected.”
Getting the state’s economy re-opened safely will be a big part of getting the state’s finances back on track, Mathis said.
“I think we’re going to get the people back to work,” he said. “We’re going to have to get the state up and running. We have to get it re-opened for business.”
