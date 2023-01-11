Her body is riddled with bullet hole scars and specks of shrapnel. Just beneath the skin on her waist and chest are two lumps of leftover ammunition. Yet Natasha LaTour is still alive -- believed to be the lone survivor of a suspected serial killer.

Between 2021 and 2022, seven men were fatally shot at various locations in Oakland and Stockton, California, in late-night attacks that left residents on edge. The man accused of murdering these men, Wesley Brownlee, is also alleged to have attacked LaTour.

Recommended for you

Tags