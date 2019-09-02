TIFTON — Herbert Shippey, professor emeritus of English at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, will open the 2019-20 ABAC Lecture Series at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 when he speaks about his experiences as a Communications Technician Interpreter at Da Nang Airbase during the Vietnam War.
Open to the public at no charge, the ABAC Lecture Series addresses topics from Dracula to “Dragnet.” All five events will be held in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Other speakers in the series include Dacre Stoke who will present “Stoker on Stoker — The Mysteries Behind the Writing of Dracula” on Oct. 8; Dave Nelson on “A Treat or a Trick? The Long, Strange History of Halloween” on Oct. 29; Jay Baldwin on “From Dragnet to Blue Bloods: TV Cops and Why They Matter” on Feb. 20; and Sandra Giles on “Mr. Pete and The Baldwin Story” on April 2.
During the opening lecture, which is titled “Flying with Big Look: A Memoir of the Vietnam War,” Shippey will recount the highlights of memorable missions, some of which took place while he was enduring rocket attacks and typhoons. He will also discuss various types of aircraft involved, some of the procedures that were followed, and the places that planes were flown during reconnaissance missions.
“I was a Communications Technician Interpreter with flight duty out of Da Nang Airbase in South Vietnam, and I worked with other personnel involved in air reconnaissance,” Shippey, who was trained in the Vietnamese language, said. “We provided signal intelligence to protect the planes and ships of the Seventh Fleet operating over and near Vietnam.
“I will briefly discuss being assigned to the Navy detachment at Fort George Meade, Md., after completing my tour in Vietnam. I plan to have an exhibit that includes my flight suit, flight boots, dress tunic and photos.”
For more information concerning Shippey’s lecture, interested persons can contact him at hshippey@abac.edu .