Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America

On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

 Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan/US Airforce

An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.

On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22, and last weekend, a Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.

