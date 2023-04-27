U.S. Gas Prices Expected To Rise To Highest Levels Since 2014

Gas prices are starting to level off after jumping more than 20 cents a gallon earlier this month. 

 Joe Raedle via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Drivers across the country have seen a seasonal given play out in recent weeks. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.64 on April 26, up 21 cents over the previous month, according to AAA.

The good news is that gas is 49 cents below where it was on April 26 of last year, and more than a dollar below last year’s high of $5.02 a gallon, which it reached in June. And right now, economists aren’t expecting prices to surge this summer, though some slight increases are still expected.

