ATHENS -- One of the most common animal issues in the home landscape is deer, which love to feast on plantings.
University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices receive many calls from homeowners frustrated with unwanted animals troubling their homes or yards. Issues range from squirrels taking up residence in their attics to deer feasting on beloved garden plants. In some cases, a straightforward solution exists, while finding a control method for others can be challenging, if not impossible.
Animals require three essential things for survival: food, water and shelter. Homeowners could be unknowingly providing these pestiferous animals with one or more of these basic needs. The challenge is figuring out what is attracting them.
Squirrels and bats: Often small animals invade attics. Squirrels are notorious for doing so. Trim tree branches hanging over or touching your roof to remove easy access. Seal up any openings to your attic that they could enter.
Bats also can be problematic and even carry diseases that can sicken people. Keeping them out in the first place is key to managing these issues. Homeowners who have an infestation in their attic or other parts of the home may need a nuisance wildlife control specialist to address the problem. These are specialized pest control technicians who have expertise and training in removing unwanted wildlife.
Raccoons: Many years ago, a restaurant on Jekyll Island had at least a dozen — if not more — raccoons that frequented the area in back where employees and patrons threw food to them.
In time, the raccoons were coming into the structure, causing numerous issues. By feeding them, people were inviting trouble. Wildlife can become dependent on humans, which reduces their ability to survive in the wild and consume food that may be harmful to them. So, the adage "Don’t feed the animals" is vital in managing nuisance wildlife.
Homeowners should make sure garbage cans are sealed tightly. Remove pet food after a cat or dog has finished eating. Avoid storing any food items outside unless in a locked and sealed garage or storage shed.
Remove any logs, rock piles, leaves, or other similar material from around the home's foundation since it can harbor these animals and other pests. Also, check to see if any water is accumulating near the foundation, which can result from leaking pipes or gutters that are overflowing and need cleaning.
Mice and rats: Mice, rats and other small rodents can often invade a home. Again, removing food substances that attract them and sealing up entry points is necessary. For control, poison baits are often the choice, but once the animal dies in the attic, under the crawl space or in the wall voids, it can cause an unpleasant odor. Snap traps work well, and some newer versions are easy to use.
If the rodents continue to be an issue, contact a pest control professional.
Deer: One of the most common animal issues in the home landscape is deer, which love to feast on plantings. Even in highly urbanized areas, these “rats with antlers” can be troublesome.
The ideal control method is a 9-foot-tall fence, which is not practical in most cases. Taste repellents, which are sprays applied to desired plants, have an unpleasant smell and taste that will help deter the deer and other animals, such as rabbits, that feed on plants.
The main drawback is that these materials break down in sunlight, and rain can wash them off the plants, so repeated applications may be necessary. Using plants that deer do not like is another way. For more information, refer to UGA Extension Circular 985, "Deer-Tolerant Ornamental Plants" at extension.uga.edu/publications.
To learn more about how to control pests around the home, contact a local extension office.
