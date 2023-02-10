Here's what happened to the federal debt under past presidents -- and why it's hard to assign blame

Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security laws passed under President Lyndon B. Johnson and President Richard Nixon continue to drive the long-term federal debt problem.

 Getty Images

In January, the US reached its $31 trillion debt limit, a borrowing cap set by Congress, setting up a political battle between Democrats and Republicans over government spending -- with each side blaming the other for running up the federal debt.

But both parties have played a role in adding to the debt, and it's difficult to cast blame fairly.

