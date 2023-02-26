After hearing from dozens of witnesses in the high-profile murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina jury last week heard from the man himself after he took the stand -- a move legal experts say was risky but could have helped his case.

In dramatic testimony, which included heated exchanges between Murdaugh and the prosecutor who cross-examined him, Murdaugh admitted to lying repeatedly -- including to law enforcement about his whereabouts on the night of the killings -- and to stealing millions of dollars from his law firm's client settlements over the course of roughly two decades. But, he testified, murder is not among his list of wrongdoings.

