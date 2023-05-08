A young security guard who shared laughs with mall employees and an engineer spending a Saturday afternoon shopping with a friend are among the eight people killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas.

At least seven others were injured before the gunman was killed by an Allen police officer who was already at the retail center on an unrelated call, police said.

CNN's Jillian Sykes, Keith Allen and Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags