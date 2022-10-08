Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced that he’s pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.

There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size of Biden's pardon list stands out among most recent predecessors. The White House estimates "6,500 people with prior federal convictions" and "thousands of such convictions under (Washington, DC) law could benefit from this relief."

