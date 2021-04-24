TIFTON — Descendants of John Lewis Herring recently gathered to present his portrait to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where it will occupy a distinguished position in the building named in his honor. To honor their family’s connection to ABAC, Jim and Martha Moore donated the re-creation of their treasured family oil painting of John Lewis Herring.
Herring was a prominent citizen who was instrumental in bringing the Second District Agricultural and Mechanical School to Tifton. He was the publisher of “The Tifton Gazette” when Second District A&M opened in 1908.
An area high school, Second District A&M later became South Georgia A&M College in 1924, the Georgia State College for Men in 1929, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1933. When Tifton was selected as the site for Second District A&M in 1906, the headline in Herring’s newspaper proclaimed, “The Hallelujah Day Has Come, Tifton Lands the A&M School.”
Herring Hall, located on ABAC Circle on the front of the campus, is named in Herring’s honor. The building houses the offices for the vice president for finance and operations, admissions, and human resources. In a recent homecoming ceremony, the Herring family received the Family Legacy Award from the ABAC Alumni Association.
“Since 1908, at least 18 of Mr. Herring’s descendants have attended ABAC, making it a true family tradition including grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “This family has made a lasting impression on ABAC.”
Herring’s son, John Greene Herring, had two children attend ABAC: Lois Herring Weldon, 1935; Sue Herring Wetherington, 1937; as well as his son-in-law, James Moore, 1948. James Moore had three children who attended: James H. Moore III, 1976; Marianna Moore Laing, 1978, as well as her husband Don Laing, and John David Moore, 1986, and his wife, LaRae McKinney Moore, 2003.
The children of David and LaRae Moore all attended ABAC and married ABAC alumni. They include Haley Moore Hughes, 2010, and her husband, William Matt Hughes, 2010; Logan Caleb Moore, 2014, and his wife, Casey Walters Moore, 2016; and Levi David Moore, 2016, and his wife, Jessica Stinson Moore, 2017.
John Lewis Herring’s son, Gerald Neal Herring, sent his son, Gerald Herring Jr., also known as Jake, to ABAC and Jake’s sons, Gerald N. Herring III, 1974, and James H. Herring, 1979, also came to ABAC.
James H. Herring’s daughter, Sarah Herring, 2013, also attended ABAC. Many of these individuals have served ABAC as foundation board members, scholarship donors, and employees.
