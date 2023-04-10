He's a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he's fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery after he was shot in the head during a mass shooting at a bank that left four people dead and nine injured victims.

A 26-year-old rookie Louisville police officer -- who graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago -- was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting Monday at a downtown bank that left five people dead and others injured, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt was in critical but stable condition at a hospital and underwent brain surgery, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department, said Monday afternoon.

