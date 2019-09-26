ALBANY — Careers in transportation were discussed at Albany Technical College on Thursday in a two-hour experience meant to serve as a valuable resource for high school students through a series of structured and informative presentations with hands-on opportunities.
The arrangement included six demonstration areas on topics including automotive, auto collision, commercial truck driving and diesel equipment technology. More than 100 students attended.
In May 2018, a new initiative, Albany Transportation Academy, was an innovative workforce development program created at Albany Tech. The Albany Transportation Academy is designed to create a pool of trained, qualified employees to support the transportation industry and those industries that rely on efficient and cost-effective systems to move goods and services.
The diesel equipment technology program held a “refresh” event in January to showcase the program to employers and the community. Albany Tech is preparing for a shortage of trained diesel technicians in the southwest Georgia area through concise efforts to thwart the issue.
College officials said the emphasis on recruitment, retention and graduation will continue through faculty and staff.
Albany Tech expanded the Transportation Academy in August to include automotive and automotive collision repair. This expansion incorporated the areas of commercial truck driving, diesel equipment technology, automotive technology and auto collision repair technology.
The alignment within Albany Tech consolidated all the areas of transportation currently in demand in the workforce and better communicate the needs of the community, all contained in one subdivision of the college.
Albany Tech has also created strategies designed to encourage easy access for new student by providing low cost of tuition and books, a high placement rate, new industry-driven instructional equipment, timely completion of the program, high career demand and flexible scheduling. For eligible Georgia residents, the HOPE grant and HOPE Career grant would pay most if not all of the tuition for Albany Transportation Academy programs.
For more information about the academy, visit albanytech.edu.