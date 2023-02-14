The students responsible for a racially charged video -- which surfaced on social media earlier this month showing one girl spray painting another girl's face black while making racist comments -- are no longer enrolled at the high school, according to a statement from the school.

"The young women who (sic) responsible for this situation have been identified and they are no longer members of this school community," Saint Hubert Catholic High School For Girls wrote in a statement published Saturday. The decision was made following an investigation into the incident, according to the statement.

