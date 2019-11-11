MOULTRIE – The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has joined forces with JCI Contractors and Tulsa Welding School to host construction students from 22 area high schools for the South & Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in Moultrie at 290-G Harper Boulevard.
Competitions will be held in the following skill categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding.
“This is a great opportunity for high school students who are interested in the general contracting and construction industries to showcase what they’ve learned through a series of skills challenges,” Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia, said in a news release. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate and engage students to understand the opportunities within construction and encourage them to consider our industry as a career path.”
Construction students from the following schools plan to compete in the South & Southwest Skills Challenge: Americus-Sumter High, Bainbridge High, Brooks County High, Cairo High, Camden County High, Clinch High, Coffee County High, Colquitt County High, Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy, Crisp County High, Early County High, Harris County High, Lee County High, Lowndes High, Monroe Comprehensive High, Thomas County Central High, Thomasville High, Tift County High, Valdosta High, Ware County High, Wiregrass College & Career Academy and Worth County High.
Along with the more than 175 competitors who will attend this event, several hundred more students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide the volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
This event, along with the four others in this Skills Challenge series, also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in early March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, visit www.agcga.org/skills.