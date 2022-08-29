High schools across the country launch first AP African American studies course

State troopers watch as marchers cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Sixty high schools across the United States have started offering Advanced Placement courses on African American studies.

 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Sixty high schools across the United States have started offering Advanced Placement courses on African American studies amid the nationwide upheaval over race-based curriculum.

The College Board, a non-profit organization, announced a pilot program in February and courses began this month with the start of the school year. The curriculum will be an interdisciplinary look at the history of civil rights, as well as African American music, literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography, science -- and will explore the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans.

