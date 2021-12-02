MACON — The primary supplier of a heroin distribution ring operating between Atlanta and Macon, which funneled up to 30,000 doses of heroin into the region in three months, has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his crime.
Michael Duffy, 43, of Sandy Springs, was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after Duffy previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Michael Duffy richly profited from supplying large quantities of heroin as untold lives in Middle Georgia were ruined by the opioid addiction he was feeding,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “High-volume opioid suppliers and repeat offenders will face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crimes as we work alongside law enforcement to maintain the safety and health of the communities we serve.”
“The significant sentence Duffy received reflects the seriousness associated with distributing heroin throughout our communities in Georgia,” Alex Santiago, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “The FBI will spare no resource when it comes to identifying and prosecuting individuals that fuel the opioid epidemic by distributing poison and causing great damage to our citizens.”
The following co-defendants have been sentenced for their crimes:
♦ Chad Bresach, 38, of Eatonton, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. Bresach was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in Peach County, Jones County, Putnam County and Houston County Superior Courts to be followed by three years of supervised release on March 3;
♦ Reginald Summerford, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Summerford was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on March 3;
♦ Terrence Jackson, 43, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Jackson was sentenced to 52 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on June 10;
♦ Arthur Anderson, 57, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Anderson was sentenced to 48 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on June 15;
♦ Courtney Dews, 36, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on March 3;
♦ Patrick Dews, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on March 3;
♦ Kathy Black, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Black was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on March 3.
According to court documents, federal and local law enforcement began investigating heroin distribution by co-defendant Summerford in December 2017, following the arrest of a heroin dealer in Macon. The wiretap investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Duffy being the source of heroin supply. On a number of occasions, co-defendants Summerford, Black and Patrick Dews would travel to metro Atlanta to purchase heroin from Duffy, generally 142 grams on each trip — enough heroin to provide more than 1,000 doses. During December 2018 and January 2019, Duffy sold heroin from a “trap house” located in an Atlanta apartment. In early February 2019, Duffy moved into a house in Sandy Springs, and used that residence to sell heroin.
From December 2018 to February 2019, Summerford generally went to Duffy to resupply heroin approximately every four to five days and usually purchased approximately 142 grams on each trip. Those trips were confirmed using interceptions and/or surveillance.
On the way back from purchasing heroin from Duffy on Feb. 20, 2019, Summerford’s van was stopped and the heroin was seized. The heroin that was seized at that time was tested at the Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and was positively identified as heroin weighing 98.47 grams.
On Feb. 22, 2019, pursuant to a valid federal search warrant, law enforcement searched Duffy’s Sandy Springs home. During the search, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition, a bag containing small drug baggies and a quantity of suspected narcotics were seized. Duffy admitted that he conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute between one and three kilograms of heroin, or enough heroin to provide more than 10,000-30,000 doses, from December 2018 to February 2019.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.