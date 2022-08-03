The 21-year-old accused of opening fire at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 criminal charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, court officials said.

The gunman, Robert E. Crimo III, also was arraigned on 48 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Jamiel Lynch and Carolyn Sung contributed to this report.

