The father of the man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade was taken into custody Friday and facing felony reckless conduct charges, prosecutors announced.

Robert Crimo, Jr., is charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said. Crimo Jr. turned himself in to law enforcement, Rinehart said, and will have a bond hearing on Saturday.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

Tags