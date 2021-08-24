Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park By Andy Rose, CNN Aug 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A hiker from Indiana was injured when attacked by a bear in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials said.A statement from the park Tuesday says the unidentified 55-year-old man was hiking alone Monday in heavy fog when he was charged by a grizzly with two cubs nearby."He was able to deploy bear spray, but only after the bear had knocked him down," the park's statement said.The man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was last listed in stable condition with puncture wounds to the leg, ribs and shoulder. Because the attack was believed to be an ordinary effort by the grizzly to defend the cubs, no action will be taken against the bear.The area around the site of the attack is being closed to backcountry travel for one week.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 HANDS OFF my money! 10 stars who won't leave their fortune to their kids It is often assumed that the children of the richest people on the planet will inevitably inherit the wealth and social status of their parents. Click for more. CNN's Danielle Sills contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Animal Attacks Animals Animals And Society Denali National Park Destinations And Attractions Environment And Natural Resources Hiking Life Forms National Parks And Monuments Outdoor Recreation Parks (green Spaces) Points Of Interest Society Sports And Recreation Wildlife Statement Bear Cub Zoology Commerce Military Grizzly Park Hiker Denali National Park And Preserve More News News US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation By Amir Vera and David Close, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Health featuredurgent Gov. Brian Kemp sending in Georgia National Guard to fight COVID-19 surge Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service 2 hrs ago 0 News Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park By Andy Rose, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Two Florida counties double down on school mask mandates, defying governor's order By Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Number of people with high blood pressure has doubled globally, large study finds US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation Gov. Brian Kemp sending in Georgia National Guard to fight COVID-19 surge Between flu and Covid-19, winter 'could be complicated' » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesGeorgia starts review of Fulton County elections; what's next?Lee County rallies for victory over Carver-Columbus in Hamp Smith ClassicTERRY MATTINGLY: 'Unidentified aerial phenomena' and debates about a creatorAlbany 'drug market' operator gets 20-year sentence'Tidal wave' of floodwaters overtook Tennesseans in minutes and killed 21, including 7-month-old twinsGrand jury indicts eight, including court clerk, on fraud chargesTennessee flooding leaves 21 people dead and around 20 others missingHospitals at breaking point as COVID ravages Dougherty County, regionLee County Primary School closes for a week due to COVID-19 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Carver-Columbus Football, Hamp Smith ClassicWe want our money back! These singers walked off stage in the middle of a concert100 best liberal arts colleges in AmericaHigh school sports that cause the most concussionsPHOTOS: First day of classes at Albany State University10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 16Rest in Peace: Celebrities who died in tragic car accidentsPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldHealth benefits of 20 common vegetablesPHOTOS: Albany State University students volunteer at Evergreen Assisted Living Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.