Tracey Lomax watched from the viewing room of a state prison in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, as her sister's killer received a lethal injection.

Convicted murderer Gary Heidnik had received his last meal -- black coffee and two slices of cheese pizza -- shortly before he was executed on July 6, 1999. Applause broke out and one witness shouted "Thank you, Jesus!" after Heidnik was declared dead, Penn Live reported.

Tags