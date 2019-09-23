TIFTON – Students, faculty, staff and members of the community will experience Hispanic culture, music and food in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Tuesday-Thursday at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
To kick off the events, Gilda Pedraza, leader of the Community Fund Georgia, will speak at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Health Sciences 237. She founded the organization, which is a grant-making public charity dedicated to promoting collaborative work in the Latino/Hispanic community.
ABAC students can take advantage of Loteria Night at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the John Hunt Town Center Multipurpose Room. The first 35 guests in attendance will receive free T-shirts.
To wrap up the festivities, Dr. Natalie Hernandez from the Morehouse School of Medicine will speak in Health Sciences 108 at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. Her presentation will be followed by the annual ABAC Hispanic Heritage Celebration in the Meadows at 11:45 a.m.
Sponsors for the celebration include Academic Affairs, Student Engagement Programs, Multicultural Programs, ABAC Foundation, Housing, Dining, and Surcheros.
For additional information on these events, interested persons can contact Olga Contreras-Martinez, multicultural education director, at (229) 391-4877 or by email at ocontreras@abac.edu.