BAINBRIDGE — Historian J. Michael Francis will deliver a lecture on the myths and legends surrounding the founding of Florida at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College-Bainbridge at 6 p.m. on March 12 as a part of the Carter Arts and Lecture Series.
During his lecture at the Kirbo Center at the ABAC-Bainbridge campus, Francis will speak on the half-truths and distortion about the myth of Florida’s founding, including a look at Ponce de Leon’s legendary drink from the Fountain of Youth. Francis’ teaching field focuses on colonial Latin America, Early Florida, Spanish Borderlands, the Pre-Columbian Americas and Spanish Paleography.
Francis has written numerous articles and books, including “Murder and Martyrdom in Spanish Florida: Don Juan and the Guale Uprising of 1597,” which was published by the American Museum of Natural History in 2011. His next book, “The Martyrs of Florida,” is currently under contract with the University Press of Florida.
Now in its seventh season, the Carter Arts and Lecture series features compelling speakers, distinguished authors and performing artists at ABAC-Bainbridge. The college’s executive director, Michael Kirkland, said the events are designed to bring ABAC students and the community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination. The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the series sponsor.
The final presentation in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series for the 2019-20 season features jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 17.
Tickets for the Francis lecture can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/Carter or by calling (229) 243-6980. Individual tickets for the lecture are $5 for adults and free for K-12, ABAC students, and Southern Regional Technical College students. For more information on any of the performances, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.
