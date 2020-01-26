TIFTON — Cooks are encouraged to sharpen their culinary skills during the "History After Dark: Open-Hearth Cooking" class on Feb. 22 from 2:30-6 p.m. at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Join GMA historic interpreters at the Gibbs House to prepare, cook and eat a variety of dishes popular in the past.
Museum Historic Village Supervisor Gina Beckman said the program will highlight historic foodways and cooking techniques of the past.
“Guests of the open-hearth program will experience cooking over an open hearth in the yard of the Gibbs House,” Beckman said. “Our staff will guide guests throughout the entire cooking process, from prepping and cooking food to historic care for cast iron and other dishware.”
The menu includes two main course meat dishes, three vegetable sides, cornbread, biscuits and three desserts. The meal is inspired by the “Fannie Farmer 1896 Cookbook: The Boston Cooking School.” Farmer began cooking at the age of 16 at her mother's boarding house, which became known for its delicious meals. In the late 1880s, she attended the Boston Cooking School and published her cookbook shortly after that time.
GMA interpreters will teach participants open hearth cooking, fire building and safety, outdoor kitchen skills, and more. Guests should dress comfortably; long pants and close-toed shoes are required for safety. After the food is prepared, guests will sit down together to enjoy the home-cooked meal.
Open hearth cooking is part of the “History After Dark” program series that provides guests of all ages the opportunity to experience the museum after hours. The series features evening programs throughout the year on a variety of topics and immersive activities.
Tickets for the event are $20 per person and are now available for purchase online at historyafterdark2020.eventbrite.com and at the museum’s Country Store. Tickets may be purchased in person or over the phone at the Country Store. The class is limited to 20 guests, and all tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the event.
For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205 or visit gma.abac.edu.
