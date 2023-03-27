Israel's political crisis escalated into uncharted territory Monday as the country's largest trade union announced a "historic" strike shutting down transportation, universities, restaurants and retailers in protest against Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

Israel's Histadrut trade union which coordinated the strike said that some government ministries, the country's three biggest cities, banks, ports and many other companies and agencies were on strike on Monday and added that essential services such as hospitals and firefighters were to operate on a Saturday schedule.

Recommended for you

CNN's Irene Nasser reported from Hong Kong and Lauren Said-Moorhouse wrote from London.

Tags