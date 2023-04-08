COVINGTON – New bipartisan legislation in the Senate will dedicate up to $1.4 billion each year to locally-led efforts to prevent extinctions and help wildlife thrive for future generations. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will send roughly $27.4 million to Georgia each year.

“We are facing a looming wildlife crisis. This commonsense, cost-effective approach will allow us to step in quickly to help at-risk wildlife with collaborative measures,” Georgia Wildlife Federation President and CEO Mike Worley said in a news release. “This historic bill will create jobs helping wildlife while improving the quality of life in Georgia.”

