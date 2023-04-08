COVINGTON – New bipartisan legislation in the Senate will dedicate up to $1.4 billion each year to locally-led efforts to prevent extinctions and help wildlife thrive for future generations. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will send roughly $27.4 million to Georgia each year.
“We are facing a looming wildlife crisis. This commonsense, cost-effective approach will allow us to step in quickly to help at-risk wildlife with collaborative measures,” Georgia Wildlife Federation President and CEO Mike Worley said in a news release. “This historic bill will create jobs helping wildlife while improving the quality of life in Georgia.”
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act was introduced in the Senate by Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., with Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
“America’s wildlife are in crisis, with roughly one-third of all species at elevated risk of disappearing from our backyards and the backcountry," Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said. "The bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is the solution we need to help people and wildlife alike thrive for future generations. This is the most important wildlife conservation legislation in half a century. Congress should pass this bill to secure our shared wildlife heritage before it’s too late.”
Georgia Department of Natural Resources will use the money to implement its existing State Wildlife Action Plan, which identifies 640 species at risk in the state.
Tribal Nations would receive up to $98 million annually to fund wildlife conservation efforts on the tens of millions of acres under Tribal management nationwide.