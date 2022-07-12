ALBANY -- As expected, the Albany Historical Preservation Commission, rejected the joint Phoebe Putney Health System/Albany Technical College proposal to build a residential/teaching facility in the old Albany High School/Albany Junior High Building Tuesday in a 4-3 vote.
Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said Phoebe and Albany Tech officials are disappointed in the vote.
"Phoebe and Albany Technical College are disappointed that the HPC has denied our application to build a state-of-the-art facility to continue teaching the youth of our community on these hallowed grounds," Steiner said. "More than 40 people were in attendance at the public hearing in support of the project and none in opposition, so it is a bit surprising that the HPC did not take any of their comments and wishes to heart.
"We intend to appeal this decision to the Albany City Commission soon."
Two members of the City Commission, Ward II's Jalen Johnson and Ward I's Jon Howard, said after the vote they'll consider both sides of the issue before making a decision if the issue comes before that board.
"I'm very aware of this proposal, and I don't really want to comment now, until we've looked at all of the issues in this matter," Johnson said. "I will say, if I'm going to say anything, that I don't want us as a city to be one-sided in matters like this that impact the city.
"I don't think we should approve everything that comes before the board or deny everything based on a specific set of standards. We have to be open enough to consider all factors on a case-by-case basis."
Howard, the longest-serving member of the commission, said the proposal should have been judged on its own merits and the impact it will have on the community.
"This matter should have been judged on its own circumstances, and I had hoped that the Historical Board would have looked at the issue in relation to how it might improve our city," the Ward I commissioner said. "I believe when something is overwhelmingly positive for a community and will move it forward, a variance or a waiver might better serve the community.
"Sometimes, I think you can't be so rigid, you have to think outside the box."
Phoebe and Albany Tech officials have proposed building a "Living & Learning Community" that would utilize the space where the former school building stands, directly south of Phoebe's main campus and create a facility where Albany Tech staff would train nurses utilizing Phoebe's $5 million Simulation Center and hospital educational facilities. Led by Historical Preservation Commission member Bruce Capps, who has utilized anti-Phoebe rhetoric in opposing the Phoebe/Albany Tech project and calling for renovation of the moldering school building to its former appearance, the commission made it clear with its vote that it wants the final say in the project, even though the property is owned by Phoebe.
The community has responded overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed Phoebe/Albany Tech project since The Albany Herald broke the story Sunday about the HPC's attempts to force the hospital system and technical college to bend to its will. Many in the community have criticized Capps and other anti-Phoebe individuals for putting their personal enmity with the hospital system above what would be, many have said, a huge win for the city.
"We have to do something to stop the tide of people moving out of Albany and Dougherty County," Howard said. "This project would appear to be something that would help in that respect."
The City Commission has the authority to overrule the Historical Preservation Commission and will, apparently, be given that opportunity if the issue is added the the commission agenda.
