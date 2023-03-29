Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday is poised to win a historic vote at the United Nations that would call on the world's highest court to issue an unprecedented legal opinion on the obligation countries have to address the climate crisis.

Vanuatu has long faced the disproportionate impacts of rising seas and intensifying storms. And in 2021, it launched its call for the UN International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on the legal responsibility of governments to fight the climate crisis and the consequences if they don't, arguing that climate change has become a human rights issue for Pacific Islanders.

